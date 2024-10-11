Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,682 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MBLY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 56,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 0.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MBLY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

