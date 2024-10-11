Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 7,574 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of THOR Industries worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after buying an additional 296,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,097,000 after acquiring an additional 187,019 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,649,000 after purchasing an additional 78,832 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,524,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 333,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 62,141 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $101.54. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

