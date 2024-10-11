Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.41.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $328.78 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.