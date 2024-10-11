Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.6% of Advocate Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.59.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.65. 705,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,760,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $170.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.02. The company has a market cap of $275.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

