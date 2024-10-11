Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Reduced by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,181. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $205.64 and a one year high of $294.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.