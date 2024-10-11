Comparing BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and BellRing Brands”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $41.61 million 2.53 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -29.60 BellRing Brands $1.91 billion 4.28 $165.50 million $1.44 43.59

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BellRing Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Sow Good has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sow Good and BellRing Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 BellRing Brands 0 3 11 0 2.79

Sow Good presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.01%. BellRing Brands has a consensus target price of $62.64, suggesting a potential downside of 0.20%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and BellRing Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good 13.24% 37.94% 17.90% BellRing Brands 11.55% -88.30% 32.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Sow Good on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels. BellRing Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

