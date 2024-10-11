Comparing BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) and Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN)

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) and BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Tevogen Bio has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCardia has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tevogen Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tevogen Bio and BioCardia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tevogen Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioCardia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Tevogen Bio currently has a consensus target price of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1,211.27%. BioCardia has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 825.93%. Given Tevogen Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tevogen Bio is more favorable than BioCardia.

This table compares Tevogen Bio and BioCardia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tevogen Bio N/A -387.78% 434.75% BioCardia -1,999.77% -3,638.68% -278.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Tevogen Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of BioCardia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tevogen Bio and BioCardia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tevogen Bio N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A BioCardia $428,000.00 11.49 -$11.57 million ($7.05) -0.38

Tevogen Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCardia.

Summary

Tevogen Bio beats BioCardia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tevogen Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients. It is also developing TVGN 601 for treating multiple sclerosis; TVGN 930 for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus associated lymphomas; TVGN 920 for treating cervical cancer; and TVGN 960 for the treatment of mouth and throat cancer. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

About BioCardia

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing an allogeneic cells therapy platform, which is an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy in Phase I/II trial to treat ischemic heart failure and acute respiratory distress syndrome. In addition, it offers the Helix biotherapeutic delivery system for minimally invasive targeted delivery of biologic agents to the heart; and Morph deflectable guides and sheaths. BioCardia, Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tevogen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tevogen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.