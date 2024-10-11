Comparing Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN) & Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN – Get Free Report) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Hayden Hall shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Hayden Hall alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hayden Hall and Take-Two Interactive Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A Take-Two Interactive Software -70.33% 1.74% 0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Take-Two Interactive Software $5.35 billion 5.03 -$3.74 billion ($21.98) -6.98

This table compares Hayden Hall and Take-Two Interactive Software”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hayden Hall has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Take-Two Interactive Software.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hayden Hall and Take-Two Interactive Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hayden Hall 0 0 0 0 N/A Take-Two Interactive Software 0 1 19 1 3.00

Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus price target of $185.85, suggesting a potential upside of 21.08%.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Hayden Hall on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hayden Hall

(Get Free Report)

Hayden Hall, Inc. develops communications software solutions. The company offers convergent network mediation, OSS integration, network management, and electronic bonding solutions. Its solutions are used for protocol translation, data transformation, element and network management, OSS application integration, and OSS exchange services. Hayden Hall, Inc. was formerly known as Vertel Corporation and changed its name to Hayden Hall, Inc. in January 2009. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises. The company also publishes various entertainment properties across various platforms and a range of genres, such as shooter, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, and family/casual entertainment under the BioShock, Mafia, Sid Meier’s Civilization, XCOM series, Borderlands, and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland names. In addition, it publishes sports simulation titles comprising NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; the WWE 2K professional wrestling series; mobile titles, including WWE SuperCard; and PGA TOUR 2K. Further, the company offers Kerbal Space Program and OlliOlli World; free-to-play mobile games, such as CSR Racing, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles, FarmVille, Golf Rival, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, Match Factory!, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, Monster Legends, Toon Blast, Top Eleven, Top Troops, Toy Blast, Two Dots, Words With Friends, and Zynga Poker; and hyper-casual mobile titles, including Fill the Fridge!, Parking Jam 3D, Power Slap, Pull the Pin, Twisted Tangle, and Tangled Snakes. Its products are designed for console gaming systems; personal computers; and mobiles comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hayden Hall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayden Hall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.