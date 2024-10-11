Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Stake Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 860,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 60.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMP opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

