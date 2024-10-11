COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $47.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, September 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences N.V. Atai sold 2,660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $16,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,905,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,779,932.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 43.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.26. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

