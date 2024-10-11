Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Conduent worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Conduent in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,393,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth about $3,295,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 198.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 508,012 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.98 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $814.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $811.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.33 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

