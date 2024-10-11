Contrasting Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) and Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Comerica and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comerica 12.15% 15.01% 1.00% Chino Commercial Bancorp 20.72% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comerica and Chino Commercial Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comerica $3.29 billion 2.40 $881.00 million $5.03 11.80 Chino Commercial Bancorp $21.37 million 1.89 $4.94 million $1.56 8.04

Risk and Volatility

Comerica has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Comerica has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Comerica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Comerica shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Comerica and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comerica 3 11 8 0 2.23 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comerica presently has a consensus price target of $59.62, indicating a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Comerica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Comerica is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Summary

Comerica beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities. The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering, and mortgage loan origination; and various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising financial planning, trust and fiduciary services, investment management and advisory, brokerage, private banking, and business transition planning services for affluents, high-net worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, and executives, and institutional clients. The Finance segment comprises securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities. It operates in Texas, California, Michigan, Arizona, and Florida, the United States; and Canada and Mexico. The company was formerly known as DETROITBANK Corporation and changed its name to Comerica Incorporated in July 1982. Comerica Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides loan products, such as one-to-four family residential, residential, construction, commercial real estate, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans to individuals for overdraft protection and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, wire transfer, and online and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

