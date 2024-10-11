Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 262.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $412,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $110,736.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,114.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,176.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $110,736.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,114.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CORT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $47.71.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

