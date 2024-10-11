Creative Planning Acquires 1,155 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosspoint Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period.

IHAK opened at $49.96 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $899.28 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

