Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 79 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Cornerstone Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $219,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,369,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $597.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $582.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.94.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

