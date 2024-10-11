Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 89 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.29. The stock had a trading volume of 500,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.47%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

