Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 470 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,705,000 after buying an additional 645,835 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,800,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,196,000 after buying an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.67. 59,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,967. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $238.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.20 and its 200 day moving average is $224.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

