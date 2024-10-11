Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 642.3% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cytokinetics by 9.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $684,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,019.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $278,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,102,528.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $684,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,019.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,284 shares of company stock worth $4,606,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

