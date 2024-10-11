Czech National Bank Acquires 13,173 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Shares of EXC opened at $39.27 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

