Czech National Bank Acquires 2,826 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $1,619,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 322.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $2,631,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at $840,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.3 %

EXR opened at $169.77 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.27 and a 200-day moving average of $157.73.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,655,152.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,367,307. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

