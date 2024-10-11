Czech National Bank Boosts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ETR opened at $129.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,742.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.