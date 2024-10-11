Czech National Bank Buys 252 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,440.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,422.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,389.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

