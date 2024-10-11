Czech National Bank Buys 4,205 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.73.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $716,208.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

