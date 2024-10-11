Czech National Bank Buys 703 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $534.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MLM shares. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

