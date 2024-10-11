Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Czech National Bank increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $125.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.