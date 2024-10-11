Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 54,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 990,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,866,000 after purchasing an additional 78,239 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. BTIG Research cut their price target on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

DexCom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.61. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

