Czech National Bank Has $5.31 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. William Blair cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

