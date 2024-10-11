Czech National Bank Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 28.4% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,357,000 after buying an additional 1,866,219 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,241,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,154,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,880,000 after buying an additional 853,414 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,879,000 after acquiring an additional 815,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

