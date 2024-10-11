Czech National Bank Has $6.19 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Czech National Bank increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,499.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9,147.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8,256.48. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $9,912.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

