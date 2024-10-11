Czech National Bank Has $6.58 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 33.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 107.2% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 40,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $194.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.28. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.59.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

