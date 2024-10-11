Czech National Bank Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after buying an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $60,217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 96.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,074 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.35.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.3 %

DAL opened at $50.30 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

