Czech National Bank Increases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,968,000 after buying an additional 92,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,586,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,566,000 after acquiring an additional 153,127 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,233,000 after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.25.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

