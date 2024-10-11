Czech National Bank Purchases New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock worth $2,116,671,062. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

