Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 110,433 Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Atmus Filtration Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATMU. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 8,250 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,539.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

