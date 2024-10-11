Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,411,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 44.0% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 17.8% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,001,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $120.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.14. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert bought 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $160,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,518,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,629.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert purchased 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $160,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,518,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,629.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Aiello acquired 51,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,570.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 446,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,976.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 246,685 shares of company stock valued at $468,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRWG

GrowGeneration Company Profile

(Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.