Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,961 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,802,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,490,000 after buying an additional 67,646 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,294,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,645,000 after acquiring an additional 196,571 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 17.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,815,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,357 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $77,027,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rayonier by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.9 %

RYN stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rayonier news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,935.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

