Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 9,414 Shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of NI worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NODK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in NI by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 337,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NI by 38.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 716,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 200,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $316.66 million, a PE ratio of 61.40 and a beta of 0.36. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $87.81 million during the quarter.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

