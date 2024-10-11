Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.90% of C4 Therapeutics worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.04. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 367.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.