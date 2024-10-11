Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 239.4% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 144,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 248,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $357.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.63. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $44.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.35%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.