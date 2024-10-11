Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 153.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,004 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Squarespace by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQSP. Mizuho cut shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 38,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $1,805,738.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,092,886.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 38,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $1,805,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,092,886.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $115,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,792.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,089 shares of company stock worth $16,154,005 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $46.54.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

