Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,249 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.55% of Territorial Bancorp worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBNK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

TBNK opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

