Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.69 Million Stake in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AC opened at $36.61 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $783.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21.

Associated Capital Group Increases Dividend

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 246.48%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This is a boost from Associated Capital Group’s previous None dividend of $0.10. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Associated Capital Group Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

