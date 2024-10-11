Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNWB opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 9,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $100,185.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,884.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,435 shares of company stock valued at $112,058. 4.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

