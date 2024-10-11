Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,683,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Tilray worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

