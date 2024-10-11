Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 252,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROIV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,686,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 58,541 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,201,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Tyro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after acquiring an additional 149,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 3,413.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after buying an additional 1,238,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 876,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $10,354,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,179,358 shares in the company, valued at $262,160,011.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $2,972,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 209,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,838.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 876,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $10,354,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,179,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,160,011.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,477,309 shares of company stock worth $40,986,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROIV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Roivant Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.