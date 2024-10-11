Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 21,839 Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of MoneyLion worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ML. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ML shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

MoneyLion Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ML opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $98,821.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,985.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 17,647 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,527,524.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 736,513 shares in the company, valued at $63,752,565.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $98,821.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,985.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,078. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

