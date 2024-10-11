Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 47,843 Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 398,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,843 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 134,620 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $361.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.85. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

