Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 95,934 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EverCommerce were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth $242,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EverCommerce by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVCM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $75,888.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,124,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,847,302.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 41,799 shares of company stock worth $438,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

