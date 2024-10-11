Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.66% of First Western Financial worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in First Western Financial by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in First Western Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 249,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 363,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 46,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Western Financial news, Director David R. Duncan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $107,415.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,165.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Price Performance

Shares of MYFW opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $199.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYFW has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised their price target on First Western Financial from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Western Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Western Financial

About First Western Financial

(Free Report)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.