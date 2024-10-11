Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,180 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Innodata were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Innodata in the second quarter worth approximately $916,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Innodata by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Innodata by 11.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INOD opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.10 million, a PE ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INOD shares. StockNews.com raised Innodata to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

